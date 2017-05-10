Southern Miss ranked as nation’s No. 1 Military-Friendly Online College

The University of Southern Mississippi has been ranked as the nation’s top “Military-Friendly Online College” as determined by AffordableCollegesOnline.org in its 2017 ratings.

Researchers and higher education experts collected and analyzed data from every accredited postsecondary institution in the United States to find the online colleges with the most notable balance of academic rigor, military student services, program variety, and affordability.

Through its Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families, USM provides several educational options for veterans, service members and their dependents, including more than 45 online degree and certificate programs. USM has an Air Force ROTC program, plus a Military/Veterans Bachelor of Science in Nursing (VBSN) pathway degree, with a curriculum designed for former and active-duty service members.

The University participates in the Leadership Scholar Program, which works to expedite admission to non-profit four-year colleges for Marines. USM also provides work-study jobs for veteran student workers, and connects veterans with other scholarship opportunities.

