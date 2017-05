By ALEXIS WILLIAMS

Recently, a gentleman receiving hospice services from Singing River Health System, was living his final days by candlelight. This circumstance was not by choice, but because he could not afford to reconnect his electricity and pay his electric bill. Fortunately, the Singing River Health System Foundation stepped in, helped him reconnect his power and ultimately helped him keep his lights on for the reminder of his life.

