State honored by mag for Continental Tire deal

MBJ staff

Trade & Industry Development magazine recently awarded the state of Mississippi a 2017 Corporate Investment and Community Impact, or CiCi, Award for Continental Tire. The Hinds County project won in the Corporate Investment category.

In February 2016, Continental Tire, manufacturer of passenger, light truck and commercial vehicle tires, announced the company would locate a multi-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Hinds County. The project is a $1.45 billion corporate investment and will create 2,500 jobs. Construction of the facility, which will manufacture commercial vehicle tires, is slated to begin in January 2018.

“The CiCi Award is yet another example of Mississippi’s global competitiveness. Our state’s ability to land significant investments such as Continental Tire prove Mississippi is playing to win,” Gov. Phil Bryant said in a release.

The magazine’s editors select the winners after considering hundreds of project submissions from around the country.

“Mississippi’s team of economic development professionals work hard to generate investment resulting in careers for the people of our state, helping us show the world we are a great place for business. We appreciate Trade and Industry Development for recognizing our efforts and Continental Tire with this award,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Glenn McCullough Jr.

