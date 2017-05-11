Stone County Hospital welcomes new chief medical officer David Northington

Stone County Hospital welcomes David Northington, D.O., is the new Chief Medical Officer at Stone County Hospital. Northington has experience that includes over 25 years of experience with a specialization in Internal Medicine. He previously served as the Chief of Staff and Chief Medical Information Officer at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. Northington also served as the Medical Director of the hospitalist program. Not only has he worked in various hospitals, but he also serves as the Medical Director of Woodland Village Nursing Center, and Stone County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Northington attended and graduated from the University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, Mo. He completed his residency and internship at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio. A native of St. Louis, Mo, Northington and his family have lived on the Gulf Coast for 14 years. He enjoys playing the guitar and coaching little league football.