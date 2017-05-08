Terracon welcomes Wilson

Erica Wilson has joined Terracon Consultants, Inc., as a project industrial hygienist. Based in the Ridgeland office, Wilson will serve clients in the private and public sectors in Mississippi.
Wilson’s experience includes more than seven years with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), where she provided compliance assurance for asbestos and lead-based paint regulations, such as the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act guidelines for schools.
She is an EPA-certified Inspector and MDEQ-certified as an asbestos inspector, asbestos contractor, asbestos supervisor, lead inspector, and lead risk assessor.