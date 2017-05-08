Thornton wins employee honor

Jeremy Thornton, center, of Hattiesburg, Outside Sales Representative at MCS Insulation in Sumrall, has been recognized as a “Best Employee” in the Insulate America’s quarterly program.

Thornton received a free t-shirt, certificate, publication with his picture and article featured, and a $100 gift card from American Express. Thornton has been with the company since October and was cited for his attention to detail and quick response to customer needs. Pictured with Thornton are Jessica Breazeale, Director or PR & Marketing MCS Insulation, left, and Hank Lott, MCS Insulation CEO.