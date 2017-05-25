Trustmark promotes 7 at Jackson headquarters

Trustmark recently made several promotions at its corporate headquarters in Jackson:

Will Shurtleff, Tax Credit Administrator, is now First Vice President. Shurtleff has 13 years of banking experience and is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking. He earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Mississippi College. He serves as a deacon at First Ridgeland Baptist Church.

Ryan Henderson, Corporate Planning Analyst, is now Assistant Vice President. Henderson has 12 years of banking experience. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Mississippi State University.

Mary Hill, Senior Analyst, is now Information Technology Officer. Hill has over 26 years of experience in information technology. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Southern Mississippi. She serves on the social committee at Meadow Grove Baptist Church.

Kayla Christman, Loan Loss Reserve Consultant, is now Credit Officer. Christman has three years of banking experience. She earned a Master of Professional Accountancy and a Bachelor of Accountancy from Mississippi State University. She is active in the Accounting and Financial Women’s Alliance professional organization.

Christie Allen, Senior Auditor – Financial, is now Audit Officer. Allen has three years of combined banking and audit experience. She earned a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. Allen is a Certified Public Accountant. She is a member of the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Kevin White, Senior Auditor – Wealth Management, is now Audit Officer. White has seven years of combined banking and audit experience. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Mississippi State University and received a Certificate of Accounting from Mississippi College. White is a member of the Phoenix Club of Jackson.

Chad Carmichael, Evaluation Analyst, is now Appraisal Review Officer. Carmichael has eight years of combined banking and real estate experience. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Biology from Mississippi College.