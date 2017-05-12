Trustmark’s Moore, Hall, Lewis, Padgett, Burcham see job changes

Trustmark recently made five staff changes at its corporate headquarters in Jackson.

Mortgage Systems Administrator Lee Moore has been promoted to Vice President. Moore has 27 years of banking experience. He attended Hinds Community College. Moore is active in his community, where he serves as a member of the Rescue Revolution of Mississippi and Remos Rescue.

Commercial Relationship Manager Associate Julie Hall has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Hall has five years of banking experience. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Mississippi College. She is a member of the Jackson Symphony League, the Junior League of Jackson, Friends of the USA International Ballet Competition, Mississippi Heritage Trust and the Mississippi Young Bankers Association.

Systems Support Manager Steve Padgett has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Padgett has 30 years of banking experience, specializing in mainframe computer operations.

Tammy B. Lewis, Compliance Risk Manager – Retirement Plan Services, has been named Compliance Officer. Lewis has more than 30 years of combined banking, retirement planning and compliance experience.

Brian Burcham, Information Technology Infrastructure Security Engineer, has been promoted to Information Technology Officer. Burcham has 29 years of computer networking experience. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Mississippi State University. Burcham has certifications in the following courses: Cisco CCNA, SynOptics Terminal Server, Ethernet Basics, Simple Network Protocol Management, Aprisma Spectrum Engineer for Advanced Administration and Spectrum Engineer for Customization.