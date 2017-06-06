6 Mississippi Nursing Homes win National Awards Recognizing commitment to delivering quality care

The Mississippi Health Care Association recently announced that six of its Mississippi-member nursing homes have won national awards recognizing their significant commitment in the delivery of quality health care. The awards are part of the 2017 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Awards by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

The Bronze Awards are the first of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which honors long term and post-acute care providers that have demonstrated their commitment to improving the quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

The six 2017 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Awards winners in Mississippi are:

• Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo

• Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brandon

• Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jackson

• Senatobia Healthcare & Rehab in Senatobia

• Ruleville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ruleville

• Camellia Estates in McComb

The award program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with fundamental performance elements such as vision and mission statements and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system.