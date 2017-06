By LISA MONTI

Chef David Dickensauge is bringing upscale Italian fare to Old Town Bay St. Louis.

Dickensauge and Lee Parrish are opening Corks & Cleaver Italian Bistro this month in the spot that was vacated by Old Cuevas Bistro after about a year.

The two have partnered on the Italian restaurant through their newly formed restaurant group. The Parrish Family owns the building at 111 Main St.

