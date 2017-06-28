Baptist Medical Center promotes Howie to Chief Nursing Officer, names Adkins to Nutrition and Bariatric Center Medical Director post

Brenda Howie, Ph.D., MSN, RN, NE-BC, has been promoted to the chief nursing officer of Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. The hospital also named Jonathan Adkins, MD, as the medical director for Baptist Nutrition and Bariatric Center.

Since 2013, Howie has served as Baptist Medical Center’s vice president of nursing. As CNO, she will provide oversight to nearly 1,000 nurses at Baptist.

Howie began her nursing career at Baptist in 1981 and has served in various roles including staff nurse, educator, assistant manager, nurse manager and clinical director. Additionally, she has been a nursing clinical instructor for Hinds Community College and Mississippi College School of Nursing.

Howie led the Magnet Component Teams for Baptist’s Journey to Excellence. In March, Baptist was designated the only Magnet hospital in Mississippi. The Magnet Recognition Program given by the American Nurses’ Credentialing Center is the nation’s highest nursing designation.

In August 2015, Howie obtained her doctorate degree in Nursing Education and Administration from William Carey University. She holds an Associate Nursing Degree from Hinds Community College and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Masters of Science in Nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Adkins practices at Lakeland Surgical Clinic PLLC. He received an undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Ole Miss in Oxford and then attended the University of Mississippi Medical School in Jackson. He did a General Surgery Residency at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. He then completed his Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.

Adkins belongs to numerous organizations including the Mississippi State Medical Association, the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, the Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons and the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons. Additionally, he has completed the LINX Reflux Management System.

Along with being a member of several professional and scientific societies, Dr. Adkins has authored three publications and given four presentations on various topics.

He previously served as the Chief of Surgery at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson and was the Secretary Treasurer of the Central Medical Society.