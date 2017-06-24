Britton selected treasurer of Southeast region regulatory association

The Southeastern Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners has selected Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Sam Britton as treasurer of the organization. Resident of Laurel, Britton was elected Public Service Commissioner for Mississippi’s Southern District in 2015.

SEARUC is a non-profit organization composed of eleven Southeastern states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. These participating states collaborate to discuss and study various aspects of public utilities across the Southeast with the goal of determining solutions to challenges states face in the utility regulatory sector.

In his many years of experience in finance and accounting, Britton has held positions within the offices of the State Auditor and State Tax Commission. Britton also holds certifications in areas including Accredited in Business Valuation, Certified Valuation Analyst, Certification in Financial Forensics, Personal Financial Specialist, Chartered Global Management Accountancy, and Charter Mergers & Acquisition and was recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal in 2014 as a “Mississippi Leader in Finance.”