Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc. survey team obtains the latest drone pilot certification

Mark Otto, P.S., and Tim Adams from Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc.’s survey team and Lucas Lizana, Project Engineer, have each obtained the Part 107 Remote Pilot Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration for flying a Unmanned Aircraft System, (also known as a drone) for commercial purposes, allowing BMA to add “Drone” services to the engineering firm’s technologies offered.

BMA has used drone technology for a variety of project applications for both public and private sector clients, including topographic and boundary mapping, volumetric surveying, orthoimagery and inspection imagery (site development, erosion monitoring and erosion control inspection), and others.