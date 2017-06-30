E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Buckle up, Mississippi: State tightens up its seat belt law

Posted by: Associated Press in Govt/Politics, NEWS, Transportation June 30, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new law in Mississippi requires everyone in a car, truck or SUV to buckle up.

Starting Saturday, Mississippi is joining the majority of states that require seat belt usefor all people in a vehicle, front seat and back. Violation carries a $25 fine.

Previous state law required seat belts for people in the front seat, and children younger than 7 in the back.

Saturday is the beginning of Mississippi’s new budget year, and dozens of new laws are taking effect.

One of them doubles the penalties for people who commit crimes against law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency workers. It expands Mississippi’s hate crimes law, which already enhances penalties for crimes committee because of a victim’s race, religion, nation origin or gender.

