Butler Snow attorney Christy D. Jones named to Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America

Christy D. Jones of Butler Snow has been selected as a member of the 2017 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America.

The Lawdragon 500 is an annual guide to America’s leading lawyers. Selections are made from a combination of editorial research, law firm nominations and online nominations, and are limited to no more than 500 lawyers in the country.

Jones focuses her practice on pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, as well as professional liability litigation. She has more than 30 years of trial experience.

Jones is also a member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, American Board of Trial Advocates, International Association of Trial Lawyers, Product Liability Advisory Council, International Association of Defense Counsel, American Bar Association, Defense Research Institute, Lawyers for Civil Justice, Trial Attorneys of America, Mississippi Bar Association, Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association and Capital Area Bar Association. She is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® for personal injury litigation and product liability litigation, and in Mid-South Super Lawyers® for personal injury defense. Jones is recognized as a nationwide leader by Chambers USA America’s Leading Lawyers for Business as a trial lawyer and in the product liability and mass tort and pharmaceutical litigation categories. Chambers USA also ranks Jones as a leader in general commercial litigation in Mississippi. She has also received a top ranking in Chambers Global.