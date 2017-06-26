(CARTOON) #justsayin takes a look at Gov. Bryant and HB 1523

E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Posted by: For the MBJ in Cartoons, Govt/Politics, MBJ FEATURE, NEWS, OPINION June 26, 2017

This week, Ford Williams takes a look at Gov. Phil Bryant and HB 1523, in which a federal appeals court said Thursday that Mississippi can enforce a law that allows merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples, but opponents of the law immediately pledged to appeal.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a judge’s decision that had blocked the law.

Gov. Bryant is a staunch supporter of the bill.

Ford is a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Georgia, and a 2016 honors graduate of Jackson Academy where he was named Most Talented and selected to the Hall of Fame.  He is the recipient of numerous Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, including three Gold Keys, one Silver Key and three Honorable Mentions in 2016.

