Cooper Tire Tupelo, Clarksdale Plants Recognized by MDEQ

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has recognized Cooper Tire’s Tupelo and Clarksdale plants as members of its environmental stewardship enHance initiative. A voluntary program consisting of three-year membership terms, the enHance initiative, which stands for “envision heightened awareness nurturing conservation and environmental excellence,” recognizes committed environmental leaders in Mississippi that put in place environmental initiatives beyond those that are required.

The MDEQ enHance program is designed to encourage the reduction of waste and conservation of resources, resulting in long term economic benefit and continuous environmental enhancement. There are four levels of membership: Associate, Steward, Leader, and for non-regulated entities, Environmental Star. The Clarksdale plant has been a member for three years and has been recognized as a Steward level member for its second three-year term. The Tupelo plant has been a member for six years and has been recognized as a Leader level member, the highest level possible, for its third three-year term.