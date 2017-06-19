Cosmetics chain to open distribution center in DeSoto, create 400 jobs

MBJ staff

Sephora Americas will open a distribution center in Olive Branch this summer. The new 720,000-square-foot distribution center in Prologis Park features state-of-the-art technology.

The expansion of distribution operations is expected to create approximately 400 jobs during the next five years. Operations will begin this month and shipping is expected to begin in late summer.

“We are very pleased to be opening new distribution operations and along with it creating new jobs,” Mike Racer, senior vice president, Supply Chain, Sephora Americas, said in a release. Sephora is a French chain of cosmetics stores.

Sephora is working with Ability Works, a division of the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation that provides vocational assessment, job training, and work experience for individuals with disabilities.

Through this partnership, Sephora is looking forward to filling a meaningful number of positions in the new distribution center.

“Ability Works is a terrific organization with an important mission and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to help with the hiring at our new distribution center,” Racer said.

Sephora would not reveal the cost of the facility.