Crye-Leike CEO listed among top 200 leaders in residential real estate

Harold E. Crye, co-founder and CEO of Crye-Leike Real Estate Services, has been named to the 2017 Swanepoel Power 200 list, which lists the 200 most powerful leaders in the residential real estate industry. He was the only Tennessee-based real estate broker in the top 20. The company has offices in Mississippi.

Crye-Leike, a full service real estate company, is ranked the fifth-largest independent real estate firm in the nation.

The SP200 is produced and published annually by the Swanepoel T3 Group, a research and consulting firm.

Crye co-founded Crye-Leike in 1997 in Memphis with partner and president, Dick Leike. More than 3,100 independent real estate agents are affiliated with Crye-Leike and more than 800 employees support them.