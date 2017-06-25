Dale Partners’ Kacey Clark passes qualification exam

Kacey Clark of Dale Partners Architects P.A. recently passed the National Council for Interior Design Qualification exam. All NCIDQ Certified Designers have been educated, trained and examined to protect public health, safety and welfare.

Clark received her Bachelor of Science in Interior Design from Auburn University in 2012, and joined Dale Partners in 2016. Previously she was employed by Celia Barrett Interiors. Since being employed at Dale Partners, Clark has worked for several notable projects including the Civil Rights and History Museum, Jackson, Gulfport Sportsplex, Gulfport.