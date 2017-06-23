THE DAWNING SPACE ECONOMY — Governments and private companies are going all-out in what amounts to a new space race, and this region has a foot in both worlds

By DAVID TORTORANO

Sometime next year at a site in south Mississippi, four RS-25 engines and the core stage of NASA’s Space Launch System will roar to life in a teeth-rattling spectacle during a static test at the historic B-2 test stand.

With a combined 2 million pounds of thrust, the engine core test at Stennis Space Center (SSC) will be loud, a testament to the power being held in place at the stand and the blast coming out of the trench. For old-timers, it will bring back memories of the Saturn V tests during the Apollo era.

But the event also will underscore the importance of the I-10 region’s space-related activities. The RS-25 engines all were tested at SSC, and the core stage was built at Michoud Assembly Facility (MAF), some 40 miles to the southwest.

» READ COMPLETE story at Gulf Coast Business Today

ALSO READ a profile on the Stennis Space Center in Hancock County