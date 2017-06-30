E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Govt/Politics » Disabled groups protest proposed Medicaid cuts

Disabled groups protest proposed Medicaid cuts

Posted by: Associated Press in Govt/Politics, Health, Insurance, NEWS June 30, 2017

Mississippi groups that support people with disabilities are protesting plans to cut Medicaid as part of a proposed federal health care bill.

The Mississippi Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities held protests Thursday outside the Jackson offices of U.S. Sens. Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker, both Republicans.

Members of the coalition say they believe plans to limit future growth in Medicaid spending will lead to cuts in services provided by the federal-state health insurance program, which covers a quarter of all Mississippi residents.

Wicker says he supports the bill, while Cochran hasn’t yet taken a definitive position.

Coalition Chairman Scott Crawford and several others met with staff members for Cochran and Wicker to present their concerns. They say they fear cuts could make it impossible for disabled people to live independently.

Tagged with:

About Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*