Disabled groups protest proposed Medicaid cuts

Mississippi groups that support people with disabilities are protesting plans to cut Medicaid as part of a proposed federal health care bill.

The Mississippi Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities held protests Thursday outside the Jackson offices of U.S. Sens. Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker, both Republicans.

Members of the coalition say they believe plans to limit future growth in Medicaid spending will lead to cuts in services provided by the federal-state health insurance program, which covers a quarter of all Mississippi residents.

Wicker says he supports the bill, while Cochran hasn’t yet taken a definitive position.

Coalition Chairman Scott Crawford and several others met with staff members for Cochran and Wicker to present their concerns. They say they fear cuts could make it impossible for disabled people to live independently.