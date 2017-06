EMBDC Holds Leadership Lauderdale Graduation

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation recently held its 2017 Leadership Lauderdale Graduation, with 27 graduates being recognized for their completion of the program. Graduates, listed alphabetically are; Angeleque Adams, Meridian Cab Co.; Kevin Adams, Anderson Regional Health System; Tracy Alford, Citizens National Bank; Wade Allen, Regions Bank; Kim Amerson, iQor; Kathy Anderson, City of Meridian; Rebecca Brown, Citizens National Bank; Sonya Carrier, Rush Health Systems; Michael Crowe, Great Southern Bank; Terrence Davis, City of Meridian; Ginger Delaney, The Commercial Bank; Debby Delshad, EMBDC; Jonathan Demko, Georgia Pacific Naheola Mill; Luiza Dobbins, A&B Electric Co.; Brad Falls, Mississippi Power Co.; Chasidy Goodwin, Mississippi Air National Guard; Tiffany Hickman, Ross Collins; Denitra Hicks, Meridian Community Living Center; Tammy Johnson, Rush Health Systems; Kristen Marshall, LPK Architects; Cee Cee Martin, Anderson Regional Health Center; Schumpert McIntosh, iQor; Sidney Nolan, Mississippi Air National Guard; Alex Pickett, Gipson Steel; Christy Roberts, EMEPA; Sara Scarbrough, Rea, Shaw, Griffin & Stuart; Sara Smith, Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter.