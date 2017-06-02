E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

EMBDC Recognizes May Ambassadors of the Month

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Economic Development, Newsmakers June 2, 2017

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation recently presented its May Ambassadors of the Month awards.  They are from left, first place, Derron Radcliff, MSU Riley Center; second place, Stacey Thompson, City of Meridian; third place, Mary Atterberry, Rush Health Systems; and red ticket drawing winner, Terry Watkins, Lala Enterprises.  The red ticket drawing is from the pool of ambassadors who have attended EMBDC events over the past month.

