Employees Honored for Service at Mississippi State Hospital

Mississippi State Hospital recently honored employees with June anniversaries for their years of service to the hospital, beginning with one year and followed by every fifth anniversary year. Employees receive a Certificate of Appreciation and a Service Award Pin. The program is sponsored by Friends of Mississippi State Hospital Inc. Recipients include, first row, from left, Dr. Susan Taylor of Madison, 5 years; Fran Strehlow of Brandon, 15 years; Dawn Kelly of Jackson, 20 years; Catherine Bennett of Canton, 10 years; Tomika Stewart of Jackson, 15 years. Second row, Christopher McCarthy of Brandon, 10 years; Nancy Valles of Pearl, 30 years; Takesha Evans of Jackson, 10 years; Jean Johnson of Richland, 40 years; Tammye Hutchins of Jackson, 25 years; Alicia Harris of Brandon, 15 years. Third row, Donnia Rozell-Bowles of Jackson, 15 years; Marie Bingham of Jackson, 40 years; Akila Moody of Edwards, 25 years; Bruce Parker of Jackson, 25 years; Gerald Sims of Jackson 5 years; and Jerone Lacking of Pelahatchie, 25 years.