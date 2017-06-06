Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter joins Butler Snow in Louisiana

Butler Snow has announced that former U.S. Sen. David Vitter has joined the firm in an of counsel role in Louisiana. Vitter will practice in the firm’s business department, focusing on business and economic development in the energy sector and other areas. He will be located in the firm’s New Orleans office.

“David has a long and successful track record as a legislator and political leader,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. “His significant experience, especially in helping lead major public policy and economic development initiatives, makes him a really valuable addition to Butler Snow in Louisiana.”

Vitter also continues in his role as vice chairman of Mercury Public Affairs.

Vitter served 12 years in the United States Senate and five in the U.S. House of Representatives. Before that, he was a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives and a business litigation attorney. He was also an adjunct professor at Tulane and Loyola Law Schools.

During his tenure in the U.S. Senate, Vitter served on the Republican Whip Team, was chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and served as the top-ranking Republican on the Committee on Environmental and Public Works. In the U.S. House, he was active on the Judiciary, Transportation and Infrastructure, Budget, and Appropriations Committees.

Vitter received his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, where he graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He received his master’s in modern history and economics from Oxford University as a Rhodes scholar. Vitter earned his Juris Doctor from Tulane Law School, where he was an honors graduate and articles editor of the Tulane Law Review.