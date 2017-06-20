George Bell Rug Cleaning and Restoration has new owner

Greg C. Smith is the new owner of George Bell Rug Cleaning and Restoration, a 70-year-old Jackson-based specialty cleaning business. A native of Jackson, Smith graduated from Mississippi State University in 1983 with a degree in Business Administration. After a 22-year career in medical sales, Smith retired in 2016 to acquire the company. The George Bell Company employs skilled artisans to clean, repair and restore rugs by hand.