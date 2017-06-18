Girl Scouts Heart of the South names Bowman, France to Board of Directors

Lara Bowman, Executive Director of The Enterprise of Mississippi and Jobyna France, Communication Director for Delta Health Alliance have been elected to the Girl Scouts Heart of the South Board of Directors.

At The Enterprise, Bowman was hired to establish and lead the newly formed regional organization. She has experience in human resources, non-profit organizational management and university level outreach work providing training to business and industry in technology applications.

Bowman received her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts degree from Mississippi State University with a graduate level Certificate in Economic Development. She is a certified Business Retention and Expansion Coordinator through BREI. Bowman is an active Rotarian, member of the Mississippi Economic Development Council, Southeast Economic Development Council and Mississippi Manufacturer’s Association.

France is Communication Director for Delta Health Alliance in Greenville. She was an educator in the Washington area school systems from 2000 – 2009. She has her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from Delta State University and a Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi.

Her community involvement in the Delta includes: Delta Cotton Belles (Mississippi Delta Breast Cancer Awareness non-profit organization), Kappa Delta Alumnae Association, Greenville Council of Garden Clubs (2015 – 2020), Belhaven Garden Club / Junior Greenville Garden, First Presbyterian Church USA – Greenville, First United Methodist, Greenville Arts, Riverside Cotton, Washington School P.T.O, Neighborhood Watch/ Greenville Police Dept., Warfield Riverfest / Camp Looking Glass.

Bowman and France are serving two-year terms, which ends in April 2019.