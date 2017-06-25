GTR Airport’s Dowell Earns Professional Airport Accreditation

Matthew Dowell, Deputy Director of the Golden Triangle Regional Airport in Columbus has been awarded the distinction of Accredited Airport Executive by the American Association of Airport Executives.

To qualify for this distinction, Dowell had to successfully complete three phases

of the accreditation process: (1) pass a 180-item multiple-choice examination, (2) fulfill a writing requirement, and (3) demonstrate, in the final interview by a panel, his knowledge of airport management, business administration and general transportation economics.

Dowell joins a select group of individuals who have earned the designation in the six plus decades of the accreditation program’s existence. At present, fewer than 10 percent of AAAE’s members throughout the country are active accredited airport executives.