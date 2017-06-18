Harrigill named president of Massage Envy National Franchise Advisory Board

Ray Harrigill, president and co-founder of The Sunray Companies, LLC, in Madison was recently appointed President of the Massage Envy National Franchise Advisory Board (NFAB) for the 2017 – 2018 term.

Massage Envy provides of therapeutic massage and skincare services and has over 1,150 franchised locations in 49 states.

The Sunray Companies, LLC, co-founded by Ray and Monica Harrigill in 1996, owns and operates 14 Massage Envy locations in Mississippi and Louisiana. The Sunray Companies also owns and operates Hampton Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express & Suites-branded hotels, Bumpers Drive-In restaurants and Palm Beach Tan salons.