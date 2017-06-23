HORNE LLP promotes nine Ridgeland team members

HORNE LLP, an accounting and business advisory firms, recently announced the promotion of Ridgeland team members Roxanne Anderson, Jasmine Brown, Caitlin Glover, Elizabeth Ford, Ali Garrison, James Bellipanni, Clark Shearer, Justin Poole and Scott Dawkins.

Both promoted to senior manager, Anderson serves on the service transformation team and Dawkins serves on the public and middle market team.

Brown was promoted to senior associate on the financial institutions team. All members in public and middle market, Glover, Ford, Garrison, Bellipanni, Shearer and Poole were promoted to supervisor.