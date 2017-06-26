Hydraulics Engineer Charles Curcio joins Neel-Schaffer

Charles Curcio, PE, CFM, has joined Neel-Schaffer, Inc., and will serve as a hydraulics and hydrology project engineer.

Curcio, who has nearly 40 years of experience, will be based in the firm’s Ridgeland office, but he will provide services for Neel-Schaffer offices across the South. He has extensive experience as a project engineer on a wide variety of civil engineering projects in connection with design for site work, grading, drainage, erosion control, storm water and Corps of Engineers permits.

A registered Professional Engineer in the State of Mississippi, Curcio holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University. Curcio is also a Certified Floodplain Manager, and he is registered through the Association of State Floodplain Managers.