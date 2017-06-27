Innovate Mississippi names new chairman and vice chairwoman to Board of Directors

Innovate Mississippi recently elected Mike Forester of Louisville its new Chairman of the Board, and Deborah Hicks Midanek Bailey of Grenada its Vice Chairwoman of the Board.

The Innovate Mississippi Board of Directors is made up of private sector CEOs, innovation and technology entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors.

Forster says Innovate has new initiatives under way to better develop the state’s coding infrastructure. He says the Mississippi Codes and the Mississippi Coding Academy projects hold great promise for Mississippi’s workforce.

Bailey, has been an active member of the Board for several years. The New York native serves as president of the Solon Group, Inc., among her involvement with other key ventures.