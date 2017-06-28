Six IP Casino Resort Spa team members were recently honored for their dedication to customer service in April.
Honorees included front-of-house team members Diana Gomez (Housekeeping), Elisha Martin (Highlights Sports Lounge) and Jeremy Oiler (Security); and back-of-house team members Phung Le (Room Service), Becky Rogers (Compliance) and Roy Ryan (Food & Beverage).
IP Recognizes 6 Team Members of the Month for April
