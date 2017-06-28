E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
IP Recognizes 6 Team Members of the Month for April

June 28, 2017

Roy Ryan

Phung Le

Jeremy Olier

Elisha Martin

Diana Gomez

Becky Rogers

Six IP Casino Resort Spa team members were recently honored for their dedication to customer service in April.
Honorees included front-of-house team members Diana Gomez (Housekeeping), Elisha Martin (Highlights Sports Lounge) and Jeremy Oiler (Security); and back-of-house team members Phung Le (Room Service), Becky Rogers (Compliance) and Roy Ryan (Food & Beverage).

