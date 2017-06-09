J. Britt Lighting is honored for excellence by Home Accents Today magazine

Residential and commercial lighting source J. Britt Lighting in Tupelo has been named one of Home Accents Today’s 50 Retail Stars for 2017 by editors of the trade magazine for the home accents industry.

The list recognizes independent brick-and-mortar retailers of home accents – including lighting retailers and interior design boutiques – that are creative in their merchandising, have a positive presence in their local communities and are distinguishing themselves from the competition.

J. Britt Lighting is owned by Britt Caldwell, and is located at 1993 McCullough Blvd., in Tupelo.