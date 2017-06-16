Jackson-Evers International parking aided by ticketless system

By JACK WEATHERLY

If you fly, you probably drive yourself to the airport, which means finding the right parking lot and grabbing a ticket.

That adds one more thing you have to keep up with.

But if you use the Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, you don’t have to worry.

If you opt to use Arrivio, it’s as easy as pointing and clicking, even with the window up.

The new system was installed at the airport this week and simplifies the process, according to company founder and Chief Executive Robin Reyes.

Jackson-Evers is the first airport in the United States to have the system, which Reyes says offers a “premium parking experience.”

In the next few months, Arrivio will be installed at airports in Harlingen, Texas, Mobile and two other cities, he said.

After downloading the Arrivio app on your smartphone, you simply click on the QR code on the gate terminal and to enter and repeat that when leaving. The bill is paid by your credit card or another method of payment.

There is a 10 percent fee added to the parking cost, with a cap of $5, Reyes said, adding that there is still the option to bypass Arrivio and use cash or a credit or debit card.

Use of Arrivio was made possible because of the recent installation of cutting-edge parking equipment by a company called Designa, whose software works with Arrivio.

The airport upgraded the parking system at a cost of $373,000.

“Our goal is to improve the customer experience across our airport which includes updating our parking system. The parking equipment is old and difficult to repair. The new access control equipment in our parking lots, ticket dispensers and payment process equipment will be connected wirelessly and save the company money in the long-run,” Chief Executive Officer Carl D. Newman said in an email. “We want to accommodate all of our travelers, including our more technologically-savvy ones who will appreciate using the new and easy-to-use application for parking.”

Reyes said Designa won the contract for installation of equipment at all five New York and New Jersey Port Authority airports.

The company installed its system in Mexico City, a city of 20 million with 4 million vehicles, a nightmarish scene, he observed.

There, Arrivio executives met the international distributor for Designa. “They started seeing the value of this and so they started opening up their software to us,” Reyes said.

“Designa USA wanted it to be a part of the experience of the service they were providing at Jackson International.”

In addition to parking lots, the software can be used in street parking “by bypassing the meter altogether” and routing proof of payment to a parking meter officer, thus saving the city the expense of upgrading parking meters, Reyes said.