Jackson State to cut budget and borrow money to aid finances

Jackson State University will cut its next budget by nearly 8 percent and borrow $6 million as it continues to work through financial difficulties

The moves at Mississippi’s largest historically black university were approved Thursday by College Board trustees. The board also approved plans to eliminate nine departments through mergers and to downgrade the School of Journalism and Media Studies to a department.

The university is also laying off 42 non-faculty employees, suspending men’s and women’s golf teams for two years, and moving to close a branch campus in a Madison office building.

Former president Carolyn Meyers resigned last year, days after trustees intervened in Jackson State finances, citing dwindling cash reserves.

The school’s upcoming budget is supposed to produce a $3 million surplus to begin rebuilding reserves.