E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Energy » Kemper not finished, but Mississippi Power to file rate plan
A look at the Kemper County Coal Plant from the top. The plant will be tasked with mining lignite coal a few hundred yards away from the plant. That coal is moved through a process that will convert it to syngas. The syngas is then used to drive the energy output of the plant, and the resulting electricity is then moved into the grid.

Kemper not finished, but Mississippi Power to file rate plan

Posted by: Associated Press in Energy, NEWS June 2, 2017

Mississippi Power Co. says it will file plans Monday for customers to pay their share of its $7.3 billion Kemper County power plant, even though the plant isn’t finished.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. didn’t yet have a cost update in a Wednesday statement, after Mississippi Power pushed back Kemper’s completion date for the 10th time in 18 months. The utility is struggling to reliably run the plant.

Customers could be asked to pay more than $4.3 billion. Southern shareholders have lost $2.9 billion.

Mississippi Power will file with the Public Service Commission, whose three elected members ultimately decide how much customers pay.

The company has said it will file two plans— one requiring a sharp, immediate rate increase, and a “rate mitigation plan” that might cushion increases.

Tagged with:

About Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*