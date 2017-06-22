Krutz to lead Mississippi Water Resources Research Institute

L. Jason Krutz is the new director of the Mississippi Water Resources Research Institute, a statewide water resources institute led by Mississippi State University.

Most recently, Krutz served as irrigation specialist at the Delta Research and Extension Center at Stoneville and as executive director of the H2O Initiative.

Krutz conceived and directed the Row-crop Irrigation Science Extension and Research (RISER) Program, which increased adoption of profitable irrigation best management practices for cotton, corn, soybeans, rice and peanuts across the state.

A native of Arkansas, he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agronomy from the University of Arkansas. He holds a Ph.D. in agronomy from Texas A&M University.

MWRRI provides a coordinated research and development program to find solutions to water and water-related land use problems in the state and region.