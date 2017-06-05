Leadership Madison County class graduates

The Leadership Madison County Class of 2017 recently completed its program. Graduates are, alphabetically: Jonathan Ashley, Lightheart Sanders and Assoc.; Kristy Daniels, Regions; Kara Davis, Madison County Schools; Sheila Harkins, The Eye Group; Lindsey Herr, Herr Law Firm; Paul Hopper, Hopper Properties; Jess King, Regions Insurance Group; Dana Marsalis, Mad Genius; Shane McLendon, Shane McLendon Builders; Vickie Miller, Madison County; Stephen Pruitt, Kudzu CrossFit; Thomas Robb, Jr., BankPlus; Casey Smith, Reunion; Jonathan Varney, Security Card Services (Photo courtesy of Madison County Chamber of Commerce)
