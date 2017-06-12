The Beaux Arts style of architecture of the Mississippi Capitol, highlighted by the use of various types of glass throughout and the use of 750 light fixtures, surrounding the rotunda, are factors that helped earn the designation of a national historic landmark, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. An official from the National Park Service made the presentation in the rotunda of the building that opened in 1903. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

