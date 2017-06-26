Memorial Names First Quarter 2017 STAR Recipients

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has named the recipients of the First Quarter 2017 STAR awards — Memorial’s highest honor for outstanding customer service. The recipients are, front row, from left: Bryant McCrary, MD, Pediatrician; Amy Walker, Radiology; Lindsey Green, Acute Care Administration. Middle row: Linda Benigno, Case Management; Jason Shoemaker, Same Day Admit/Post Procedures; Darlene Howard, Information Systems; Maria Gamboa, Environmental Services. Back row: Jimmye Ulrich, Laboratory; Tammy Stewart, Medical/Telemetry; and Teresa Ford, Medical Oncology.