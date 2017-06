Michael Rose has recently joined Canizaro Cawthon Davis Architects Planners & Interior Designers as a Project Architect.

Rose is a Mississippi State University graduate where he earned his Bachelor of Architecture Degree in 2011.

Rose has eight years of prior architectural design, production and construction experience and has worked on multiple award-winning projects in Mississippi.

Rose lives in Flowood with his wife Candace, and daughter Addison and attend Pinelake Church.