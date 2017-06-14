Mississippi GOP reps safe after baseball practice shooting

Associated Press

A Texas congressman says a gunman first fired shots at Mississippi Rep. Trent Kelly and missed before shooting a Louisiana congressman while the Republicans practiced for a charity baseball game in a Washington suburb.

Rep. Joe Barton of Texas was at the practice and witnessed the shootings that wounded Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and several others in Alexandria, Virginia.

Kelly said on Twitter that he is safe.

Mississippi’s two other Republican congressmen — Steven Palazzo and Gregg Harper — also say they are safe.

Palazzo is on the Republican baseball team but was not at practice because he was doing a radio interview. Harper is not on the team.

Barton tells reporters that Kelly was playing third base. Scalise, who was shot in the hip, was playing second.