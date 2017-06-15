Mississippi Main Street announces 2017 awards

SPECIAL TO THE MBJ

The Mississippi Main Street Association celebrated achievements of Mississippi Main Street Communities at the 28th Annual Awards Luncheon June 8 at the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson.

The annual awards luncheon honors Main Street directors, board members and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown development projects from Main Street communities in Mississippi.

The awards and their winners, program/town and recipient are:

» Outstanding Community Education Campaign: Bicycle Sculpture Project, Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Assoc., Dr. Lee Waltress.

» Outstanding Creative Fundraiser: West Point Pickers, West Point Main Street, Lisa Klutts.

» Outstanding Marketing: Ocean Springs Main Street, Cynthia Dobbs Sutton.

» Premier Partner: Wired for Sound, Team Cleveland, Tricia Walker.

» Creative New Event: Home Grown: A Farm to Table Dinner, Main Street Clinton, Marsha Barham, and Night Market; Starkville Main Street Association, Jennifer Prather.

» Outstanding Image Promotion: Team Cleveland Main Street Branding, Team Cleveland, Lisa Cooley.

» Outstanding Image Promotion Honorable Mention: Downtown Window Cling Campaign, Main Street Columbus, Barbara Bigelow.

» Outstanding Retail Promotion: Shop Small Saturday, Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association, Keenon Walker.

» Outstanding Rehabilitation Project: Mantee Depot Restoration, Belinda Stewart Architects, Belinda Stewart.

» Outstanding Visual Merchandising: H Squared, Team Cleveland, Eric Kelly.

» Outstanding Public Improvement Project: 1st Choice Bank Gateway on the Trail, Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Assoc., Mayor Jeff Stafford.

» Outstanding Adaptive Reuse Project: Slowboat Brewing Company, Laurel Main Street, Kenny Mann.

» Outstanding Economic Impact Project: Pop Up Flea Market, Kosciusko Main Street, Mayor Jimmy Cockroft.

» Outstanding New Business: Porter Public House, Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association, Roy Windham.

» Outstanding New Business: The Thirsty Devil, Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, Debbie Brangenberg.

» Outstanding Community Transformation: City of Batesville, Batesville Main Street Program, Teddy Morrow.

» Outstanding Community Transformation: Elivs Presley Birthplace Trail, Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, Debbie Brangenberg.

» Main Street Excellence in Design: Angela Clanton, Batesville Main Street Program.

» Main Street Hero: Sam Jaynes, Aberdeen Main Street; Mother Goose, Main Street Columbus, Edwina Williams; Jeff Baldock, Main Street Pascagoula; Dr. Miriam Clark, Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Assoc.; Mary Ayers, Senatoboia Main Street; The Reed Family, Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association; Laura Beth Strickland, Vicksburg Main Street Program.

» Main Street Trailblazer: Kristen Stevens, West Point Main Street.

» Outstanding Main Street Director: Tara Lytal, Main Street Clinton.

» Innovation on Main Street: Fishbone Alley, Gulfport Main Street, Laurie Toups.

Awards were presented by MMSA Board President Allison Beasley, MMSA Past President Suzanne Smith, and staff.

“This is the Mississippi Main Street Association’s most important event of the year,” said Allison Beasley, association president. “It gives us an opportunity to meet with and celebrate the local directors and investors throughout the state that are doing the hard work of making our downtown districts more competitive, successful and sustainable.”

Since 1993, Mississippi Main Street Association has generated more than $5 billion in private and public investment (including more than $1.2 billion in public investment).

In 2016, Mississippi Main Street programs generated 234 net new businesses, 68 business expansions to existing businesses, 1,811 net new jobs, 104 façade rehabilitations and 366 downtown residential units.

MMSA has 50 active Main Street cities throughout the state, seven Downtown Network members, and numerous Associate, Allied professional members, and Friends of Main Street.