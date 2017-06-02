Mississippi shrimp season opens June 7

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources has set the opening date of the 2017-2018 shrimp season in state territorial waters for 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 7.

All regulations of the MDMR will be in full force and effect, and all boats engaged in catching or transporting shrimp from Mississippi waters must be licensed or permitted by the MDMR before beginning operations.

Recreational and commercial shrimp season north of the Intracoastal Waterway will close at midnight on Dec. 31, 2017. In areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel, shrimp season will close at midnight on April 30, 2018. Live-bait shrimping is open year-round.

Additionally, Marine Patrol officers will be available to perform dockside courtesy inspections of Turtle Excluder Devices upon request of shrimpers. Shrimpers requesting courtesy inspections should contact Marine Patrol at 228-523-4134.