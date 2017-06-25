MPB Receives 5 Southeast EMMY® Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognized Mississippi Public Broadcasting with five 2017 Southeast EMMY Awards. MPB’s EMMY winning productions and personnel are: Documentary – History: “Mississippi’s Free State of Jones,” Art McAlpin, Adam Chance, Edie Greene, John Gibson; Audio – Live: “Mississippi College Festival of Lights,” Taiwo Gaynor, John Busbice; Children / Youth (All Ages): “Ed Said,” Scott Colwell, Taiwo Gaynor, Keri Horn; Writer – Short Form: “Ed Said,” Scott Colwell, Taiwo Gaynor, Keri Horn. Craft Specialty – Musical composition / Arrangement: “Ed Said’s Super Fruit to Save the Day,” Scott Colwell, Taiwo Gaynor, Keri Horn. Pictured are, front row, from left: Edie Greene, Keri Horn, Adam Chance and John Busbice. Back row: Taiwo Gaynor, John Gibson, Art McAlpin, Scott Colwell.