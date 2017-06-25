E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Newsmakers » MPB Receives 5 Southeast EMMY® Awards
MPB’s EMMY winning productions and personnel are: Documentary – History: “Mississippi’s Free State of Jones," Art McAlpin, Adam Chance, Edie Greene, John Gibson; Audio - Live: “Mississippi College Festival of Lights,” Taiwo Gaynor, John Busbice; Children / Youth (All Ages): “Ed Said,” Scott Colwell, Taiwo Gaynor, Keri Horn; Writer – Short Form: “Ed Said,” Scott Colwell, Taiwo Gaynor, Keri Horn. Craft Specialty – Musical composition / Arrangement: “Ed Said’s Super Fruit to Save the Day,” Scott Colwell, Taiwo Gaynor, Keri Horn. Pictured are, front row, from left: Edie Greene, Keri Horn, Adam Chance and John Busbice. Back row: Taiwo Gaynor, John Gibson, Art McAlpin, Scott Colwell.

MPB Receives 5 Southeast EMMY® Awards

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Newsmakers June 25, 2017

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognized Mississippi Public Broadcasting with five 2017 Southeast EMMY Awards. MPB’s EMMY winning productions and personnel are: Documentary – History: “Mississippi’s Free State of Jones,” Art McAlpin, Adam Chance, Edie Greene, John Gibson;  Audio – Live: “Mississippi College Festival of Lights,” Taiwo Gaynor, John Busbice; Children / Youth (All Ages): “Ed Said,” Scott Colwell, Taiwo Gaynor, Keri Horn; Writer – Short Form: “Ed Said,” Scott Colwell, Taiwo Gaynor, Keri Horn. Craft Specialty – Musical composition / Arrangement: “Ed Said’s Super Fruit to Save the Day,” Scott Colwell, Taiwo Gaynor, Keri Horn. Pictured are, front row, from left: Edie Greene, Keri Horn, Adam Chance and John Busbice. Back row: Taiwo Gaynor, John Gibson, Art McAlpin, Scott Colwell.

Tagged with:

About MBJ Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*