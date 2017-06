Ebony Batchelor, a fifth-year Mississippi State University School of Architecture student, and Tahir Khan, a fourth year MSU School of Architecture student, are interning at Dale Partners Architects this summer. Ebony is working in the Jackson office and Tahir is in the Biloxi office.

Ebony, a native of Scotland, grew up in Jackson, Tenn. Tahir is a native of Gulfport.