Nissan Builds Habitat House in Canton

Nissan and its employee volunteers recently built a Habitat for Humanity house for a Canton family – Mildred Daughtery and her son. Participating in the dedication of the home were (kneeling, from left) Arree Williams, Ruby Beckwith, Mike Quick; (standing, from left) Stephen Griner, Jackie Brown, Stacey Hight, Ashley Avery, Rodney Francis, Joseph Flowers, Rosemary Branch, Kula Bwamba, Jack Blackburn, homeowner Mildred Daughtery, Sylvester Jackson, Margie Miller and grandchildren, Vonda Wright, Steve Marsh, vice president of manufacturing for Nissan-Canton, Dino Areundo, Joel Millsap, Sabrina McClain, Teresa Lopez, Dawn Polo, Gale McGowan, Donna Brown Jacobs, and Merrill McKewen, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area. This is the 10th house that Nissan has built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area. Five of the Habitat houses have been located in Canton.