Palmer Home for Children expands development team

Meryl Fisackerly has joined Palmer Home for Children as its Director of Development for northeast Mississippi. Fisackerly has professional experience in both retail and commercial sales, and has deep roots in the Golden Triangle.

She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, and is a member of Junior Auxiliary, Vine and Olive Garden Club, and P.E.O. International. She and her husband, Brinton, live in Columbus with their daughter Mamie, 1. They are active members of Main Street Presbyterian Church.